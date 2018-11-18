Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Stake Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,349,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 610,342 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 4,306,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of PGRE opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Paramount Group Inc has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

