Pareto Network Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Pareto Network has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. Pareto Network has a total market capitalization of $883,209.00 and approximately $23,684.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00141165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00223071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.37 or 0.10320517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Pareto Network Profile

Pareto Network launched on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,537,975 tokens. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pareto Network’s official message board is blog.pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network.

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

