Parkgene Reaches Market Capitalization of $195,551.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $195,551.00 and approximately $2,276.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 79.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00141701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00223682 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $574.17 or 0.10315224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,760,963 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

