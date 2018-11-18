Paycom Software’s (PAYC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $141.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom reported strong third quarter 2018 results and raised full year revenue guidance. Revenue growth seems to be steady and was positively impacted by higher recurring revenues and higher traction in cloud-based offerings. Better-than-expected demand for advanced human capital management solutions is a key positive. Going ahead, Paycom might witness long-term growth by successfully cross-selling newer products to the existing client base, which will boost revenues. The company is gaining foothold among larger companies and as a result it is expanding its proactive sales effort to target companies with 50-5000 employees. Shares have outperformed the broader industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, increasing competition from companies like Paylocity Holding Corporation, Intuit and Paychex remains a headwind, which could lead to pricing pressure and affect Paycom’s margins.”

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.82.

Paycom Software stock opened at $123.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $164.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $1,867,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $7,626,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,227,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.