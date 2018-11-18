PayPeer Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. PayPeer has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One PayPeer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.02362250 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008327 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002088 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001335 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 145.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PayPeer Coin Profile

PayPeer (CRYPTO:PAYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev. The official website for PayPeer is www.paypeer.pw.

Buying and Selling PayPeer

PayPeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPeer directly using US dollars.

