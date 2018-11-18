PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Director David C. Parke Sells 700 Shares

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $28,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,524.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.99. 1,221,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on PDC Energy to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $914,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,385,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $204,653,000 after buying an additional 246,713 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,416,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,328,000 after buying an additional 596,642 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,205 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,611,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

