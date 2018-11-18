Pearson (PSON) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 559 ($7.30) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 739.15 ($9.66).

Get Pearson alerts:

PSON opened at GBX 930.40 ($12.16) on Thursday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 563 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.