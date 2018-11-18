Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Restore (RST)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

RST opened at GBX 425 ($5.55) on Wednesday. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 350 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 602 ($7.87).

Restore (LON:RST) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as offers cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

