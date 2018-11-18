Pegasystems (PEGA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGA. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of PEGA opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Weber sold 750 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,644.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,726 shares of company stock worth $1,783,793. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.