Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $148,749.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,159,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 93.5% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,456. The stock has a market cap of $679.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

