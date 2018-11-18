Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $279,790,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,313.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,814,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 4,705,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,004,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,539,904,000 after buying an additional 3,630,488 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.0% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,183,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $393,888,000 after buying an additional 3,479,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $78,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 68,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $3,236,433.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,763 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,150.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

