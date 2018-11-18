PetIQ Inc to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.22 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of PETQ opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.53 million, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $751,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $68,312,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,023,503 shares of company stock worth $112,721,308. 45.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PetIQ by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

