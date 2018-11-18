Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Trimmed by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,492 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $286,229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,233,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,967,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $110,291,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,445,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,311 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

