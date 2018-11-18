Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,327 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 40.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 344.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,185 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $71.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

LUV opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,327 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-acquires-9327-shares-of-southwest-airlines-co-luv.html.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.