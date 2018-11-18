Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 13,051 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 523.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $134.04 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

