Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,217,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,381 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 892.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $159,889,000 after purchasing an additional 759,801 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,764,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,513 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $181,958,000 after purchasing an additional 271,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.81.

PXD opened at $156.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $140.54 and a 12 month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

