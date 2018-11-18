Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $16.43 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $10,308,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $5,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,399,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $4,049,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth $3,114,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Flynn bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 354,100 shares of company stock worth $5,665,600 in the last ninety days.

About Arvinas

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer.

