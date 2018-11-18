Plancoin (PLAN) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Plancoin (CURRENCY:PLAN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Plancoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and IDAX. In the last week, Plancoin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Plancoin has a total market cap of $27,493.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Plancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006609 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00022419 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00259942 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001282 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Plancoin Coin Profile

Plancoin (CRYPTO:PLAN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Plancoin’s total supply is 5,472,115 coins. The official website for Plancoin is plancoin.co. Plancoin’s official Twitter account is @plancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plancoin

Plancoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plancoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

