Polar Power (POLA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Polar Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Polar Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.75 and a beta of -0.97.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Polar Power had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

