PopularCoin Trading 114.6% Higher Over Last Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $643,941.00 and $3.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 114.6% higher against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00762566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003780 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010015 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,844,118,037 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.