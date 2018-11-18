Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Xylem (XYL) Share Price

News stories about Xylem (NYSE:XYL) have trended positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Xylem earned a news sentiment score of 2.56 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Xylem’s score:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

XYL traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $70.87. 1,000,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,310. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

In other news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

