Post (POST) Shares Up 5.6%

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.65 and last traded at $96.05. 1,684,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 750,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Post by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Post by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Post by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

