Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will report sales of $97.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.18 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $108.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $419.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.60 million to $419.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $442.11 million, with estimates ranging from $439.20 million to $445.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,984 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $143,740.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $1,076,561. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.96. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.