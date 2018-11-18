Premium Brands (PBH) PT Lowered to C$92.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$137.00 to C$92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered Premium Brands from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$133.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.38.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$70.64 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$66.99 and a 1 year high of C$122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth Propp sold 2,200 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.19, for a total transaction of C$216,018.00. Also, insider Douglas Owen Goss purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$69.23 per share, with a total value of C$69,230.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.