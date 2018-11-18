Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 74,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,910,584.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,199,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,805,000 after purchasing an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,880,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,683,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 47.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 643,312 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,716,000 after purchasing an additional 400,781 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

