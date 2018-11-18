Primoris Services (PRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 176,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $200,111.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $158,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock worth $18,475,786. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 113,251 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,869,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.