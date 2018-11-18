Principal Financial Group (PFG) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial’s third-quarter earnings per share miss estimates. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date. Nonetheless, the bottom line improved year over year. While assets under management grew, investment performance remained solid. Focus on fee-based revenue sources has been helping Principal Financial earn steadily and limiting its exposure to the interest rate environment as well. The company targets an ROE expansion of 30-60 basis points annually and a long-term earnings growth rate between 9% and 12%. Its inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying the global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. Its assets under management have also seen a consistent rise. It aims at $0.9-$1.3-billion capital deployment in 2018 and targets to pay 40% of net income as dividend in future. However, higher leverage inducing increase in interest and dilution from acquisition are headwinds”

Several other research firms have also commented on PFG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.70.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

In related news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $1,108,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 769,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

