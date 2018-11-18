Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,204 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

