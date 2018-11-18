Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,789,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,379,000 after buying an additional 661,924 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,199,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,193,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,939,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,531,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIP opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.82). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.50%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

