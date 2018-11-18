Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NQP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NQP. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 54.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 442,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 156,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 130,777 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NQP opened at $12.19 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

