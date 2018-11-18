ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

PRQR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.42. 552,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,849. The company has a current ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 519.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $365,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

