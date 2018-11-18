PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ (NYSEARCA:TWM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $16.61. PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 39370 shares trading hands.

Get PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ by 22.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 121,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ (TWM) Shares Gap Up to $16.61” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/proshares-tr-ultrapro-short-qqq-twm-shares-gap-up-to-16-61.html.

PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROSHARES TR/ULTRAPRO SHORT QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.