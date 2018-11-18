Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSM. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.84 ($28.88).

Get Prosiebensat 1 Media alerts:

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €17.58 ($20.44) on Thursday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 12 month high of €41.77 ($48.57).

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosiebensat 1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.