Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

PB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.72. 346,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,348. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $76,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $142,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,795 shares of company stock valued at $446,386 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.