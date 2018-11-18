Prudential Financial Inc. Has $59.66 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,864 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.33% of Citizens Financial Group worth $59,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,411,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,449,000 after purchasing an additional 898,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,730,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,928,000 after purchasing an additional 96,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,395 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,493,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,650 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/prudential-financial-inc-has-59-66-million-holdings-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.