Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 24,830 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 826,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $57,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Leidos by 5.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 24,830 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/prudential-financial-inc-purchases-24830-shares-of-leidos-holdings-inc-ldos.html.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.