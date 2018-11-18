PumaPay Hits 24 Hour Volume of $306,641.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and approximately $306,641.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00142387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00222934 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $560.26 or 0.09985813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009863 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,702,078,852 tokens. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

