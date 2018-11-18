Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for J C Penney Company Inc Decreased by Analyst (JCP)

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J C Penney in a research note issued on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the department store operator will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for J C Penney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.02.

JCP stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $383.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in J C Penney by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,600 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in J C Penney by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,732 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in J C Penney by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in J C Penney by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,030,272 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in J C Penney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,675,774 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

