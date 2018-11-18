QUALCOMM (QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm reported healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results backed by proper execution of its strategic priorities to drive technology and product leadership. The company has been trying to retain its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity with multiple technological achievements and innovative product launches. It expects growth from its China business in fiscal 2019, particularly in the second half. While Qualcomm expanded its leadership to the high tiers with Snapdragon 700, its Snapdragon 800 solutions will continue defining the premium tier benchmarks. The product mix is improving in the China region and key Qualcomm China-based customers are gaining share globally, auguring well for its future business growth. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on average. Regulatory disputes and aggressive competition in the mobile phone chipset market will likely hurt Qualcomm in future.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Summit Insights upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.44.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 57,294,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,094,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $87,985.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $54,165.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9,686.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 73,523 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 195.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

