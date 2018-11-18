QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Director Sells $214,708.48 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $214,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 31st, James R. Simons sold 21,780 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $330,402.60.

On Friday, November 2nd, James R. Simons sold 122,670 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,053,495.80.

On Wednesday, October 17th, James R. Simons sold 2,605 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $39,101.05.

On Friday, October 5th, James R. Simons sold 615 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,225.00.

On Monday, September 17th, James R. Simons sold 25,073 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $342,497.18.

On Tuesday, September 4th, James R. Simons sold 82,984 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $1,258,037.44.

On Thursday, August 30th, James R. Simons sold 226,002 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $3,460,090.62.

On Thursday, August 23rd, James R. Simons sold 4,597 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $71,069.62.

On Monday, August 27th, James R. Simons sold 605,267 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $9,587,429.28.

On Tuesday, August 21st, James R. Simons sold 83,975 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,173,970.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $739.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.59 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.14%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

