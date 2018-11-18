Quotient (QTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.45. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,034 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 2,558.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,699,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Quotient by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 721,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 402,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,179,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.