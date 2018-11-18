Radian Group Inc (RDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd.

Radian Group has a payout ratio of 0.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

NYSE RDN opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Compass Point set a $26.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

