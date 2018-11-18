Rational Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in United Continental by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,117,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $93.60.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Buckingham Research set a $108.00 target price on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Macquarie cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on United Continental from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

