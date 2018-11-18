Rational Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7,390.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,213,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,036,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,880,000 after buying an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,498,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,889,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $241.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

