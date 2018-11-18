RBC Bearings’ (ROLL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $182.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, RBC Bearings’ shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s adjusted earnings in first-quarter fiscal 2019 came in at $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%, and also came in 45% higher than the year-ago tally. Revenues in the reported quarter grew 7.3% year over year on an organic basis. The company expects that sturdier demand secured from industrial and aerospace end-markets will continue to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. On the other hand, stellar revenues, greater operational excellence and reduced tax expenses will likely drive profitability in the quarters ahead. The company also remains on track to boost up its cash position and trim its debt burden.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROLL. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Shares of ROLL traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,996. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $111.61 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 31,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.61, for a total value of $4,842,248.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $162,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,721 shares of company stock worth $21,912,292 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 34.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 15.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 15.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.3% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 83,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

