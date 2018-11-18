REAL (REAL) Hits Market Cap of $1.38 Million

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. REAL has a market cap of $1.38 million and $2,461.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002462 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00142115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00222989 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.10298342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009808 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.