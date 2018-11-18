Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 175.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,652 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,341,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

