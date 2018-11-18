Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,840,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $815,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,557,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207,766 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,131,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,167 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,685,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,193,000 after acquiring an additional 504,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Trimble stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $29,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 3,151 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $135,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,264 shares of company stock worth $1,832,884. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

