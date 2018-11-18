Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $102,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $345.33 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $416.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $506.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.37.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total value of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total value of $570,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

