Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,927,000 after purchasing an additional 203,306 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,854,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,557,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 895.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 104,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after buying an additional 94,035 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $281.89 and a 1 year high of $416.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $405.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

